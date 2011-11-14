Harmonic unveils new video ingest engine for multiplatform encoding

Harmonic has announced the ProMedia Capture video ingest engine, which enables real-time ingest of live and tape-based HD/SD video for file-based production and multiscreen workflows.

ProMedia Capture, Harmonic said, offers a streamlined, simplified approach to complex content ingest processes by capturing files at the highest resolution directly into the formats needed for production or for distribution to multiple screens. It provides time savings in workflows that require real-time ingest from multiple sources such as video mastering, repurposing, archiving and video-on-demand (VOD) workflows.

ProMedia Capture is the newest member of Harmonic’s ProMedia suite of software solutions and appliances, introduced last August, which enables video creation and delivery to TV, PC, tablet, mobile phone and other IP-connected devices through advanced video processing and streaming functionality.

ProMedia Capture’s efficient handling of content ingest optimizes any file-based workflow by ensuring the file is in the required format at the critical moment that it enters the video ecosystem. Leveraging the ProMedia Carbon transcoding software, which is powered by Harmonic’s Rhozet technology, ProMedia Capture offers the format flexibility to record directly upon ingest, without requiring an intermediate transcoding step.