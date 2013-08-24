Harmonic to showcase UltraHD powered by ProMedia solutions at IBC2013
At IBC 2013, Harmonic will demonstrate a variety of solutions used in the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, cable and multiscreen environments.
Among the company’s IBC plans are:
- A unique UltraHD demonstration powered by Harmonic's HEVC-ready ProMedia family of multiscreen solutions.
- An end-to-end true-HD 1080p50 playout, encoding and distribution workflow, showcasing 3G-SDI and 1080p support on the Spectrum MediaPort 7000 real-time video encoder/decoder, as well as 1080p50 H.264 encoding on the Electra 8000 universal encoder and 1080p50 H.264 decoding with 3G-SDI output on the ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder and stream processor.
- New linear ad-splicing capabilities on Harmonic's ProStream 9100 real-time stream processor.
See Harmonic at IBC 2013 Stand 1.B20.
