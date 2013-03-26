Harmonic to Demonstrate ProMedia Carbon MP Cloud-based Transcoding at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Harmonic will demonstrate its recently unveiled ProMedia Carbon MP, a cloud-based transcoding service powered by Harmonic Rhozet technology and available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace.



ProMedia Carbon MP allows media professionals to convert broadcast-quality video content quickly and cost-effectively to virtually any standard media format, and transcode file-based video content in the cloud on an hourly basis.



Harmonic will introduce its latest Spectrum media server, the Spectrum ChannelPort Integrated Channel Playout System. It features powerful new channel-in-a-box capabilities such as dual DVEs with independent branding, and integrated branding and master control switching with clip playback. Harmonic will also unveil a new addition to its Ellipse line of universal contribution encoders.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Harmonic will be at booth SU1411.



