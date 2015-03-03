Harmonic, This Technology Partner On Regionalized Channel Viewing

DENVER and SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Harmonic and This Technology have teamed up to develop a solution that targets the delivery of regionalized content to any device. The combined offering will include This Technology’s alternate content delivery system with encoding technology from Harmonic that can be deployed across distribution platforms like broadcast and OTT to unify IP transition initiatives for MVPDs.

Since launching a tier-one MVPD in 2014, the companies have jointly supported network consolidation efforts that create seamless content switching and enforce market protection via centralized control of content, encoding and distribution. This is achieved by combining This Technology’s SwitchStream alternate content delivery system with Harmonic’s ProStream 9100 high-density stream processor to ensure accurate switching instructions.

MVPDS can also use SwitchStream to virtualize content acquisition points, automate management, scheduling and auditing of content switches and interface with Harmonic’s Electra 9200 universal multiservice encoder to eliminate decoding and re-encoding.