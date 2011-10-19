Harmonic production storage platform enables edit workflow at Crawford Media

Harmonic announces that Crawford Media Services has deployed the Omneon MediaGrid active storage system with FilmPartners’ MXFserver to support a collaborative multiplatform editing environment within its new facility in Atlanta, Ga. The Harmonic production storage has allowed Crawford to implement a highly efficient DNxHD workflow in which editors working privately or collaboratively on different platforms can share content in a single storage pool.

Content is ingested and encoded to DNxHD (220 Mb/s) and then written to the MediaGrid system as DNxHD files, which are registered to an MXFserver project and presented to authorized users through a project-based interface. This model thus allows producers and editors — regardless of their edit platform — to see and work with all content files assigned to each project.