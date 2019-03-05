Harmonic, NCTC Offering CableOS to U.S. Cable Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif.—An agreement has been struck between Harmonic and the National Cable Television Cooperative to jointly offer Harmonic’s CableOS virtualized cable access system to cable operator members of the NCTC. The CableOS system will be able to assist the cable operators in their migration to DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit internet.

As a turnkey system, CableOS helps operators transition from older CMTS platforms to new cloud-native DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The system will allow for small- and mid-size cable operators to increase broadband capacity while also providing reliable streaming video services, according to Rich Fickle, president and CEO of NCTC.

Some NCTC members have already deployed the CableOS, including 1Tennessee, Buckeye Broadband, Comporium, Hilliary Communications and TVS Cable.

NCTC has more than 750 member companies throughout the U.S.