Harmonic makes collaborative connection with Adobe

Harmonic has announced interoperability of the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system with the Adobe Anywhere for video collaborative workflow platform. Integration of the two products enables media organizations to centralize and manage media delivery services from a primary location while giving users of Adobe professional video tools the benefit of collaborating remotely with fast response times and the best available quality that can be delivered over the available network connection.

Adobe Anywhere brings together teams of talent to collaborate and create productions from virtually any location where there is network connectivity. Many editors say now, even in remote environments that don't have high bandwidth, the combination of MediaGrid and Adobe Anywhere makes it possible to edit efficiently. The announcement ensures users can tap into the full potential of Adobe Anywhere to enable truly effective remote editing workflows.

Adobe Anywhere is a modern collaborative workflow platform that empowers users of Adobe professional video solutions to work together, using centralized media, across standard networks. The MediaGrid shared storage system provides the bandwidth performance and storage capacity needed to support the on-demand adaptive bit-rate transcoding used by Adobe Anywhere transcode engines to stream content over bandwidth connections that may lack performance normally needed to edit centrally stored high-resolution, high-quality images.

Providing a compelling alternative to remote editing solutions that rely on low-resolution proxy material, non-real-time file transfers, or even the exchange of hard drives, the integration of the MediaGrid system with Adobe Anywhere offers significant time savings while eliminating compromises in resolution, image and sound quality. By minimizing the hardware and support needed by satellite sites, the solution also simplifies administration and management tasks while reducing CAPEX and OPEX expenditures.

Together, Adobe Anywhere and MediaGrid are ideal for editing applications in news, production, post-production or any other situation in which collaborative workflows or media access is limited by or unsuitable for traditional edit-in-place operations.