Harmonic Launches New SaaS Version of Its Distribution Management System

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced DMS X, a new SaaS-based version of its Distribution Management System for the company's industry-leading XOS advanced media processor.

Running on the public cloud, DMS X improves the way broadcasters and content providers can manage and securely distribute video content over satellite, managed IP and open internet delivery networks. With DMS X, content providers have the flexibility to remotely manage advanced playout workflows; download clips, graphics and playlists; monitor edge devices and distribute high-quality video content to affiliates via internet, satellite and hybrid primary distribution.

"The broadcast industry's shift to IP-based video delivery mechanisms underscores the importance of having a flexible, scalable management solution for primary distribution," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business, at Harmonic. "With over a decade of experience leading innovation in primary distribution solutions, we're excited to bring those capabilities into the SaaS environment. The latest evolution of our Distribution Management System for XOS supports all primary distribution workflows, offering a smooth migration path from satellite to IP and hybrid deployment options. Featuring industry-first control over playout workflows, the DMS X SaaS addresses content providers' evolving primary distribution requirements."

Using DMS X, content providers can control 10,000-plus XOS media processors from a centralized user interface. The DMS X SaaS is based on a flexible business model that allows content providers to only pay for what they use, while ensuring the system is always up to date and globally accessible. With 24/7 monitoring by a dedicated DevOps team, the system guarantees high reliability, Harmonic said.

Harmonic reported that the DMS X SaaS offers several groundbreaking features, such as centralized playout management for ad insertion and program localization, HTML graphic insertion, edge playout management, the ability to schedule blackout events with unparalleled scalability, remote device and service configuration and monitoring. The DMS X SaaS provides all of these capabilities for any network and any content format up to 4K HDR.

Harmonic will showcase the latest innovations for primary distribution at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at stand 1.B20, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .