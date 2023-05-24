Harmonic Launches New Hardened Switch for 10G Fiber Deployments
The addition to its broadband portfolio simplifies deployment of 10G PON and 25G business-class services for areas leveraging outdoor telco cabinets
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has expanded its fiber broadband portfolio with the new Wharf hardened switch for high-density remote optical line termination (R-OLT) applications.
The Wharf switch delivers reliable, ultra-fast broadband speeds to high-density service areas and accelerates time to market of XGS-PON or 10G-EPON fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services alongside 25/40/100G business-class services from outdoor cabinetry, Harmonic reported.
"As speed wars intensify, operators are under pressure to compete for subscribers in both residential and enterprise segments," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "The compact Wharf chassis easily fits into traditional telco-style infrastructure, and leveraging Harmonic's virtualized core, provides operators with a one-stop solution for 10G fiber services and business-class connectivity."
The Wharf switch offers transport and aggregation with 24 10/25G Ethernet ports alongside an array of 100G and 400G ports, enabling all services to achieve full simultaneous line rate. Coupled with Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning virtualized core and Fin R-OLT pluggable, the multi-purpose Wharf switch enables up to 20 10G PON utilizing either ITU XGS-PON or CableLabs 10G-EPON standards.
The Wharf switch is now available to operators. Harmonic powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Harmonic will showcase its virtualized core and new Wharf switch at ANGA COM in hall 8, booth C35. To schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/anga-com. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.
