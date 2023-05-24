Harmonic Launches New Hardened Switch for 10G Fiber Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has expanded its fiber broadband portfolio with the new Wharf hardened switch for high-density remote optical line termination (R-OLT) applications.

The Wharf switch delivers reliable, ultra-fast broadband speeds to high-density service areas and accelerates time to market of XGS-PON or 10G-EPON fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services alongside 25/40/100G business-class services from outdoor cabinetry, Harmonic reported.

"As speed wars intensify, operators are under pressure to compete for subscribers in both residential and enterprise segments," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "The compact Wharf chassis easily fits into traditional telco-style infrastructure, and leveraging Harmonic's virtualized core, provides operators with a one-stop solution for 10G fiber services and business-class connectivity."

The Wharf switch offers transport and aggregation with 24 10/25G Ethernet ports alongside an array of 100G and 400G ports, enabling all services to achieve full simultaneous line rate. Coupled with Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning virtualized core and Fin R-OLT pluggable, the multi-purpose Wharf switch enables up to 20 10G PON utilizing either ITU XGS-PON or CableLabs 10G-EPON standards.

The Wharf switch is now available to operators. Harmonic powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.