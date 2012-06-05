Harmonic infrastructure supports tapeless production workflow for Taiwan's SET

Taiwan's nationwide cable TV network, SanLih E-Television (SET), has extended its Harmonic media storage and processing infrastructure with Spectrum media servers, MediaGrid shared storage, Media Application Server (MAS) asset management, and ProMedia Carbon transcoders.

Together, these systems support the transition to a tapeless production and playout workflow across the entire SET facility.

The 432TB MediaGrid system provides centralized shared storage for HD editing on a pool of Apple Final Cut Pro nonlinear edit systems. ProMedia Carbon nodes provide transcoding of edited content to XDCAM HD at 50Mb/s prior to playout on Spectrum video servers. The MAS asset management system automates and simplifies the transfer, organization, and processing of files across the Harmonic systems and throughout the workflow.