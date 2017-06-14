Harmonic HEVC System Put to Use by Almatel Kazakhstan

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic is assisting Kazakhstan’s largest cable operator, Almatel Kazakhstan, with the latest generation of HEVC video compression technology for the operator’s new direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television platform.

Using Harmonic’s Electra X advanced media processing platform helps deliver SD, HD and UHD channels across Kazakhstan, increasing bandwidth efficiency by leveraging HEVC codec. The software will also allow the station to adopt new formats and codecs in the future, including 4K/UHD. As a result, Almatel Kazakhstan has launched a new UHD channel and has plans expand its UHD offerings in the future.

Almatel Kazakhstan CEO Eric Franke says that the Electra X platform allows for the delivery of about 140 SD and HD channels from the same DTH platform.