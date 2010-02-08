Harmonic Finishes 2009 in the Red

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: Video-on-demand specialist Harmonic finished the fourth quarter down against last year but up from the most recent period. Sales totaled $86.7 million, compared to $96.9 million in 4Q08, and nearly $84 million in 3Q09. Total bookings during 4Q09 were $107.6 million, up from nearly $80 million in the third quarter. Half of 4Q sales were international.



Net income was $47,000 compared to more than $13.2 million the year earlier, when a tax benefit of $4.6 million contributed to the outcome. 4Q09 results also included a $100,000 charge related to restructuring and the March 2009 acquisition of Scopus.



For the full year, sales revenues were $319.6 million versus $365 million for 2008. Net loss was $24.1 million versus net income of nearly $64 million for 2008, which included the full figure of $18 million on the aforementioned tax benefit. The full-year restructuring and acquisition related charge was $13.1 million.



Excluding Scopus and restructuring charges, purchase accounting adjustments on inventory, amortization on intangibles and certain tax adjustments, and non-cash accounting charges for stock-based compensation, non-GAAP net income for 4Q09 was $6.3 million, or 7 cents a diluted share, compared to $19 million, or 20 cents a share, in 4Q08. Non-GAAP, full-year net income was $18 million, or 19 cents a share, compared to $66.4 million, or 70 cents a share for ’08.



As of Dec, 31, 2009, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $271.1 million, up from $253 million as of Oct. 2, 2009.



Harmonic anticipates that net sales for the first half of 2010 will be $170 million to $180 million.



The company also announced the impending retirement of its chief financial officer, Robin Dickson, who will remain with Harmonic until a replacement’s been found.



