Harmonic Boosts Rack Density of MediaGrid Storage Systems

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Harmonic has announced the release of the MediaGrid ContentStore 5840, a dual-redundant chassis that reduces rack space on large-scale Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage systems by two-thirds. Integrating ContentStore 5840 storage nodes into existing MediaGrid installations allows for larger, faster video file systems within a smaller footprint and using fewer cable connections.

The CotnentStore 5840 storage node is able to compress 15 rack units’ worth of MediaGrid storage into 5 RU and supports up to 360 TB of usable storage per chassis. It also features redundant controllers, SAS fabric and power supplies, supports a choice of RAID 4 and RAID 6 configurations and uses 4 TB and 6 TB SAS drive technology.

The ContentStore 5840 supports all traditional MediaGrid workflows, including edit, post, media prep, staging storage for playout, ingest and multiscreen. When five ContentStore 5840 units are deployed, the resulting technology offers nearline storage capacities with online performance.

Harmonic will demonstrate the MediaGrid ContentStore 5840 at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas.