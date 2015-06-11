Harmonic and WISI Partner for Next Gen Cable Access

NIEFERN, GERMANY & SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Harmonic, a video delivery infrastructure developer, and WISI Communications, a provider of TV and broadband network technology, have joined forces to develop next generation cable access technology for cable operators. The companies will develop products that keep pace with rapidly updating business and industry requirements such as CCAP, DOCSIS 3.1 and Distributed Access Architecture with digital fiber transport.

The end-to-end solution from the California-based Harmonic and Germany-based WISI combines the former’s NSG Pro CCAP and NSG Exo systems, which simplify network design and operation, with WISI’s OPTOPUS, a high density platform for HFC-, RFOG networks, and TANGRAM video platform.

The duos end-to-end solution is on demonstration at ANGA COM 2015, June 9-11, in Cologne, Germany.