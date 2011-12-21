Harman Releases Mixing Guide iPad App



POTTERS BAR, UK: Harman's Soundcraft is releasing its popular tutorial, “The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing,” as an iPad app.



The booklet provides an introduction and explanation about what an audio mixer is, what its functions are, and the basics of setting up and using a PA system.



“Since its introduction, ‘The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing’ has become a popular reference for learning about what a mixer does and how to use it, and there are more than a million copies in use worldwide,” said Keith Watson, marketing director, Harman Mixing Group. “From its original booklet form it has evolved to become available as a web page, as a downloadable PDF, on DVD and online video formats. Making this industry-standard reference available on the iPad was the inevitable next step.”



“The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing” is tailor-made for the iPad, and uses the same video clips that have drawn more than 350,000 views on YouTube alone. The Guide takes users through all aspects of setting up and using an audio mixer including: explaining the various controls and functions, connecting microphones, instruments and outboard effects, basic and advanced mixing techniques, using mixers for live sound and for studio recording, and many additional topics.



The full version of “The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing” is available for $2.99 from the iTunes store, or search iTunes for “Soundcraft.” A lite version will soon be available free of charge that contains one full chapter and excerpts from the other chapters.



“'The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing’ has become an invaluable educational tool for students, small bands, musicians, novice sound engineers and people who are starting their careers in pro audio,” Watson said. “The iPad is the perfect portable and interactive format for the Guide.”



