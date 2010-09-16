Haivision launches Torpedo DVB-to-IP gateway

Haivision Network Video has begun shipping the Torpedo family of DVB-to-IP gateways.

The Torpedo takes a digital RF DVB signal from a satellite or terrestrial antenna, extracts and filters the MPEG-2 transport stream packets and retransmits them to multiple multicast or unicast UDP targets via an Ethernet interface. Using a single Torpedo, a number of digital satellite TV and radio services can be delivered to viewers over standard IP video networks.

Haivision's Torpedo supports both standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) DVB-S and DVB-S2satellite and DVB-T terrestrial signals. The Torpedo also will support DVB-T2, an emerging standard for terrestrial HD, early next year, the company said.

The Torpedo can be used as a standalone device or integrated as part of the Furnace end-to-end IP video system. The Furnace provides for central control of all Torpedo gateways as well as Haivision's Makito and Barracuda encoders.