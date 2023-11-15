Haivision, Grabyo Launch Fully Integrated Solution for Live Multi-Camera Cloud Production

PARIS—Haivision has announced a partnership with Grabyo that will offer broadcasters a fully integrated solution for contributing low latency, multi-camera video into cloud-based remote production workflows.

The integrated solution combines Grabyo’s cloud production platform with Haivision Makito X4 video encoders and Haivision Pro and Air mobile video transmitters to deliver ultra-low latency contribution streams, assuring the highest level of collaboration between production teams and on-site operators, the companies said.

With this solution, Haivision’s full range of world-leading live video contribution devices can be used to stream sub-second latency feeds over public and private networks. These feeds can be sent directly to Grabyo Producer for frame-accurate synchronization and camera switching, instant replay, SCTE-35 ad insertion and multi-track audio mixing with high-fidelity SRT output. The platform is fully distributed and cloud-native, meaning production teams can collaborate in real time from any location.

The workflows can be extended back to the studio by including Makito X4 video decoders for displaying low latency SRT streams from the Grabyo cloud platform to SDI-based production monitors.

“Critically, this partnership offers production teams a reliable and streamlined live contribution and production workflow that is flexible and infinitely scalable in the cloud. Both Haivision and Grabyo are united in a mission to modernize live production for media organizations across the world, underpinned by technical excellence and world-class support,” said Gareth Capon, Grabyo CEO.

“Cloud production gives broadcasters the ability to use resources when and where they are needed. However, it relies on tight integration with the on-site cameras and operators,” commented Peter Maag, chief strategy officer and executive vice president, strategic partnerships at Haivision. “Haivision with Grabyo is a perfect partnership for ground-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground low latency video workflows. Together we provide the high-performance broadcast contribution platform, combining the lowest latency with the highest quality for both wired and wireless networks.”

The broadcast contribution and production solution will be exhibited at Haivision’s stand C47 at the SATIS 2023 conference in Paris, France from November 15-16.