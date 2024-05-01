Haivision Celebrates 20th Anniversary

MONTREAL—Haivision Systems Inc. is marking its 20th anniversary by detailing some of the accomplishments and developments that have helped the company become a leading global provider of real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions.

Major achievements since its founding in 2004 include the development of the award-winning Makito video encoder series, the invention of the SRT video transport protocol which has become the most widely adopted protocol in the industry, and four Emmy Award wins for technology and engineering innovation, the company said.

“Twenty years ago, we set out to change the real-time, low-latency, live video networking landscape,” said Mirko Wicha, founder and CEO of Haivision. “Today, we celebrate not just the success of Haivision, but also our customers, partners, and dedicated employees that have been integral to our journey. We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve had on the industry and are excited for the future as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in ultra-low latency live video.”

Since its founding in Montreal in 2004, Haivision has grown into a provider of live video technologies for Fortune 500 companies, government and defense organizations, and media and entertainment companies. The company reported that it currently serves an impressive list of customers and major events including Microsoft, META, Salesforce, NYSE, RBC, Olympics, FIFA World Cup, NHL, Fox Sports, NASCAR, MLB, U.S. Department of Defense, SpaceX, and NASA.

Other key highlights in Haivision’s 20-year history include:

Eight strategic acquisitions (four in the U.S., two in Spain, one in Germany and one in France)

360 employees in Montreal and across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC

$140 million in revenue in fiscal year 2023

22.1% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) since its founding

17 years of positive Adjusted EBITDA

A debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: HAI) in December 2020

The Haivision team will celebrate its 20th anniversary at company events and major tradeshows throughout the year. For more information visit: https://www.haivision.com/ .