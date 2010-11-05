Haivision acquires IP video streaming company CoolSign

Haivision Network Video, a provider of H.264 IP video solutions, has acquired the assets of CS Software Holdings, including its CoolSign video streaming technology. The company said it recognizes an opportunity for converging video streaming, IPTV, interactive media and digital signage into a single, comprehensive preconfigured solution for cost-effective content distribution across a variety of platforms.

No financial details were made public.

CoolSign, a player in the digital signage market since 1998, provides software solutions for enterprise-level IPTV networks. With its acquisition of CoolSign, Haivision said it now can deliver complete solutions that combine intelligent video with graphics and data easily and securely to any desktop, display, digital frame and mobile device.

CoolSign has established a large installed base of networks and other content delivery organizations — from retail to corporate, to pure-play digital-out-of-home advertising (DOOH) networks. CoolSign provides software tools to control, schedule, distribute, display and monitor digital media.

Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision Network Video, said that his company currently serves over 5 million players every day across several platforms. Haivision has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of over 40 percent for the past six years and has just closed off another record year.

Haivision will bring the CoolSign brand under its corporate umbrella and is planning strong cross product technical development to combine Haivision’s Makito HD video encoding technology with the CoolSign solution suite and to extend Haivision’s Furnace IP video system with the signage control capabilities of CoolSign.