Guild of Television Cameramen Releases GTC 2013 Awards Shortlist

GWYNEDD, U.K.– The international, independent non-profit Guild of Television Cameramen announces the shortlist of nominee cameramen for its 2013 Awards, which will be presented at an awards ceremony on May 11 as part of a social event at Upper Aynho.



The nomination period included programs transmitted from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2012. Programs transmitted since that date can be nominated for 2014 Awards.



“The GTC awards are unique in being made by broadcast television cameramen in recognition of the work of their fellow professionals,” said Chris Owen, ITV’s Head of Cameras at The London Studios. “Awards for Excellence form the largest category, additional presentations being the GTC Seal of Approval for innovative technology and the Mike Baldock Award for working in difficult or dangerous conditions.”



David G. Croft, former BBC producer/director and current head of the Television Faculty at The National Film & Television School in Beaconsfield, will chair the panel. The other panelists will include former Awards for Excellence winners, a former winner of the GTC stills competition, cameramen, lighting directors and lighting cameramen.



“We are really keen to recognize excellent camera work through all the genres,” said GTC Chair Keith Massey. “We have nominations for camerawork across a very wide range of categories. These range from regional productions to large-scale networked events like the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.”



Shortlisted nominees for GTC Awards for Excellence comprise:



Graham Maunder for Ewan McGregor – Cold Chain Mission, BBC2, April 22

Camera crew for Jules Annual Hootenanny’ BBC2, December 31

Christian and Paola Moullec for Earthflight, BBC HD, December 31

Ben Cryer for ‘Look North: Army Passing Out Parade,’ BBC1 and BBC Yorkshire, December 31

Dave Minchin for Great Continental Railway Journeys, BBC2 December 31

Nat Hill for Coldplay MX World, BBC1, December 27

Bruce Miller and crew for HM Queen's Jubilee Service, St Paul’s Cathedral, BBC, June 5

David Higgs and Christopher Blauvelt for Restless, BBC1, December 27 and 28

Anthony Dalton, Sam Montague, Ric Clark, Simon Cox, Richard Maxwell, Arun Taylor and Micah Walker for ‘Great British Bake Off’ (series), BBC2 (Love Productions)

Marcus Elliot for Heroes of the Skies - Wingwalker, Five, October 4

Alan Almond, Sam McCurdy, Barney Batchelor Jessica Oxley Brian Bassnett, et al for ‘Last Tango in Halifax’ (series), BBC1

Fred Scott for Atma Refuge Camp, Syria (BBC News), BBC1, November 26

Mona Eldaief and Jehane Noujaim for Solar Mamas (‘Why Poverty?’ series), BBC4, December 2

Camera crew for Later with Jools Holland, BBC1, November 27

Geraint Warrington for Daybreak: Ben Affleck interview, ITV, November 6

Tony Etwell for Grand Designs: The Water Tower, Channel 4, October 17

Graham McFarlane for Deadly 60 - Venezuela, BBC, CBBC

Camera crew for Songs of Praise, Britain's Biggest Hymns Big Sing, BBC 1, October 21

Nigel Meakin and Peter Meakin for Michael Palin in Brazil, BBC2, October 24

Camera crew for The Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games: Isles of Wonder, BBC 1 and world coverage

Fabian Wagner for Mrs Biggs (Programme 1), ITV 1, September 5

Simon Richards for The Paradise, BBC1, Oct. 2, 2012(Programme 2)

Paul Kirsop for Hunted, Kudos production for the BBC, October 4

Jonathan Young for Extreme World – Episode 1 Karachi, BBC1, September 4

Jonathan Young for Indian Ocean with Simon Reeve, BBC 2 May, 13 2012

Marcel Zyskind for Weightwatchers Commercial, Channel 4, January 1

The GTC 2013 Seal of Approval nominee is the Sony HDVF-EL75 OLED studio colour viewfinder.



The Mike Baldock Award nominee is Holly Bantleman on the ‘Raise the Roof in Kenya’ project.



