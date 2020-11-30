‘Guide to Virtualized Playout’ Ebook Now Available
By TVT Staff
Broadcasters’ transition to IP and the cloud is essential
WASHINGTON—Broadcasters’ transition to IP and the cloud is essential if the industry is to remain relevant in the decades ahead. Virtualized playout—a key part of this transition—provides far more flexibility and time savings, and—if done right—more security for stations deploying new channels.
The events of 2020 have validated the importance of IP-based technologies to drive remote production. In our latest ebook, we provide a progress report on how the industry is moving to virtualized playout as well as provide insight on the challenges and opportunities our industry faces in moving to the cloud.
