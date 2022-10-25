Green Streams Integrates NPAW’s Video Analytics Capabilities to Its IPTV/OTT PaaS

BARCELONA, Spain & RIOL, Germany—The IPTV and OTT platform Green Streams and the video streaming intelligence tech provider NPAW have announced that Green Streams is integrating NPAW’s advanced video analytics capabilities into Green Streams’ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for network operators and OTT services.

Co-founded in 2021 by industry veteran Gernot Jaeger, Green Streams’ flexible IPTV and OTT backend platform provides network operators with an end-to-end TV and entertainment product — from frontend applications, metadata, content recommendation, and the video backend, to the quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) analytics.

As part of the new partnership, Green Streams will add the NPAW Suite’s video analytics solutions to its IPTV/OTT PaaS product to optimize its End-To-End platform and provide customers with 360-degree visibility of their customer experience, the companies said.

Equipped with NPAW’s real-time, end-user tracking of video playback performance, viewer behavior, and content consumption, network operators and OTT providers will be able to ensure a superior streaming and user experience at all times and make more informed content curation and investment decisions, the companies said.

“NPAW’s multi-tenant video analytics solution allows us to easily provide our IPTV and OTT customers with access to the latest in video business intelligence so that they can monitor and optimize their streaming services’ quality,” said Green Streams’ CEO Gernot Jaeger. “At the same time, the NPAW Suite will help us boost our own platform’s capabilities, putting us in an even better position to help network operators build a quick-to-market and robust TV and Entertainment product.”

“We are excited to be joining Green Streams’ platform alongside other industry-leading providers of IPTV and OTT technologies,” said Till Sudworth, chief marketing officer of NPAW. “In today’s highly saturated and competitive streaming space, content providers need to guarantee the best possible streaming experience in order to avoid user churn and stay ahead of the competition, and our tool will help Green Streams’ customers do exactly that.”