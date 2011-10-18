Greek broadband, satellite provider selects T-VIPS for new HD video transmission service

Greek private broadband and satellite service provider Forthnet has selected the T-VIPS TVG450 JPEG2000 gateway system for IP transport, which will be used for the implementation of the company's new business, TV Circuits On Demand.

Forthnet's new service will transfer video content from stadiums or any other fixed locations across the country over its fiber-optic network to the Nova media center in Athens. Nova is a Forthnet-owned satellite and terrestrial broadcaster. Forthnet also will be using T-VIPS Connect to manage the contribution network. The system was delivered in close cooperation with T-VIPS' Greek partner OmniWave.

Nova is a digital satellite pay TV platform owned by Forthnet Group. The group consists of Forthnet, a private broadband company, Forthnet Media Holdings and the Multichoice Hellas (Nova) subscription radio-television services. Nova offers Greek subscribers an array of international and domestic SD and HD programs.