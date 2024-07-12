Gray TV Stations in Alaska to Air Seattle Kraken Games

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc., the Seattle Kraken and Gray Media have announced that Gray’s KAUU in Anchorage and KYEX in Juneau will expand the Kraken broadcast network into Alaska.

The deal follows the recent announcement that Tegna will broadcast all locally available Kraken games, approximately 70 regular season games each year, on KING 5 and KONG in Seattle, KGW in Portland and KREM and KSKN in Spokane. Additional broadcast partners in Washington and Oregon are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our partnership with the Kraken is all about their passionate fans and delivering more games to more people in more homes,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “We are thrilled with the early momentum we are seeing from advertisers and sponsors in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane, and grateful to our friends at Gray for helping us expand free over-the-air Kraken games beyond the continental United States.”

The 2024-25 Kraken season will kick off with Seattle’s home opener on Tuesday, October 8 against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken enter this season with new head coach, Dan Bylsma, and newly-named assistant coaches, Bob Woods and Jessica Campbell, who is the NHL’s first full-time female assistant coach behind the bench. Bylsma and Campbell join Seattle from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate and two-time Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Season highlights include the first matchup between Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers, his former team and 2024 Stanley Cup Champions on December 10.

“We couldn’t be more excited or more proud to partner with Tegna and Gray Media to expand our broadcast reach into Anchorage and Juneau,” said Jeff Webster, chief commercial officer for the Seattle Kraken. “We’ve built an incredible relationship with the hockey community in Alaska over the years and it’s important that we continue to foster that connection. This partnership is another example of our commitment to making Kraken hockey accessible for our fans in Alaska and beyond.”