Gray Television Names Ron Bartholomew GM of WNDU

ATLANTA—Gray Television has named Ron Bartholomew the new general manager of WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana (DMA 99).

Bartholomew is an executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of management experience across multiple media and sales organizations.

He held multiple leadership positions with the CBS network owned stations in New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

He has run his own businesses and served as a revenue consultant for various companies including The Black News Channel. For the past three years, Ron has successfully guided the sales efforts of WMC Television, Gray’s NBC Affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee, as the station’s director of sales.

Ron holds both a bachelor’s and master’s in business administration from Georgetown Wesleyan University of the Americas. He starts at WNDU on June 6th and succeeds John O’Brien, who recently became the general manager of WAVE3, the NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky.