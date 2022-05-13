Gray Television Names Ron Bartholomew GM of WNDU
Bartholomew will join Gray's South Bend, Ind. station on June 6
ATLANTA—Gray Television has named Ron Bartholomew the new general manager of WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana (DMA 99).
Bartholomew is an executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of management experience across multiple media and sales organizations.
He held multiple leadership positions with the CBS network owned stations in New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
He has run his own businesses and served as a revenue consultant for various companies including The Black News Channel. For the past three years, Ron has successfully guided the sales efforts of WMC Television, Gray’s NBC Affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee, as the station’s director of sales.
Ron holds both a bachelor’s and master’s in business administration from Georgetown Wesleyan University of the Americas. He starts at WNDU on June 6th and succeeds John O’Brien, who recently became the general manager of WAVE3, the NBC affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
