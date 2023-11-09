Gray Television Celebrates Grand Opening of Assembly Studios

ATLANTA—Gray Television has announced the grand opening of its television and film studios, Assembly Studios, located at Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia.

Gray Television, the site owner, assembled 135 acres for a new mixed use complex in 2021 that included 43 acres for Assembly Studio’s film and production studio space. Two years later, 19 sound stages are ready to support productions with full-service TV and film studios

"We are excited to unveil Assembly Atlanta, a hub of creativity and innovation that will redefine storytelling in the entertainment industry," said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray’s executive chairman and CEO. "We look forward to witnessing the impact of Assembly Studios on the community here in Doraville, Atlanta, and in all of Georgia."

Located within the Atlanta Perimeter, adjacent to Gray Television’s Third Rail Studios, the sound stages at Assembly Studios boast superior infrastructure, equipping filmmakers and content creators with the perfect canvas to bring their visions to life, the company said.

Once home to the General Motors Assembly Plant, Assembly Atlanta is expected to generate more than 4,000 jobs, producing economic growth around the Metro Atlanta area and supporting Georgia’s film industry.

In announcing the opening, Gray Television said that a recent report found that Georgia has the fastest-growing film industry in the nation, and Assembly Atlanta will add to the numbers. Spending from productions in a single year was more than $4 billion in the state, according to the Georgia Film Office.

For the project, Gray Television has partnered with Universal Production Services to lease and operate the facilities at Assembly Studios and otherwise support the television and film production needs for NBCUniversal Media, LLC (NBCU) and other users and tenants at Assembly Studios.

Gray said that Assembly Studios is a full-service studio providing all essential production needs in one place, including Set Lighting & Grip, Costume, Transportation, Sign & Fabrication Shop, Paint Shop, an expendables store, plus other necessary amenities such as warehouse and mill buildings, dressing rooms, rehearsal halls, and office and event space.

Assembly Studios also features the filmable facades. Exterior filming locations that mimic New York, New Orleans, Tribeca, and Europe are located steps away from the soundstages. Every part of the property is filmable, providing endless opportunities for productions.