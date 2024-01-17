Gray Promotes Liz Knight to GM of WALB and WGCW

ATLANTA—Gray Television, Inc. has announced its appointment of Liz Knight as the next general manager of WALB and WGCW, the local NBC, ABC and CW affiliates, in Albany, Georgia.

For the past five years, Liz Knight has served as the general sales manager at WALBTV (NBC), WGCW (CW) and WTSG (Telemundo) in Albany, Georgia. Previously, she served as the stations’ local sales manager for nine years and digital sales manager for one year.

Liz Knight (Image credit: Gray Television)

Prior to management at WALB she was an account executive and has eighteen years of multimedia experience in Southwest Georgia. A native of Southwest Georgia, Liz grew up watching WALB-TV, which Gray put on the air in 1954. In 2020, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized WALB as its Station of the Year.

Liz serves as a member of the Dougherty County Rotary Club; this allows her to give back to dozens of non-profits in her community. She is active with women in leadership and the Lee County School System advisory board.