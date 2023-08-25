Gray Promotes Garrett Pope to SVP, Sales Operations

ATLANTA—Gray Television, Inc. has promoted Garrett Pope to senior vice president, sales operations. Pope will assume the new post on September 1.

For the past three years, Pope has served as vice president, traffic and sales systems, where he oversaw all facets of Gray’s traffic and programming hubs that are responsible for inventory management and optimization for nearly 500 program streams across both broadcast and digital platforms.

(Image credit: Gray Television)

Recently, Garrett built Gray’s sales research hub to provide research insight and strategies for Gray’s sales teams across its portfolio. His promotion reflects the expansion of his duties and contributions within the organization.

During his time with Gray, he has played a key role in incorporating Gray’s many acquisitions and new stations and channels into the company’s sales and traffic workflows. Throughout his career, Garrett worked in all areas of station and sales support including building and operating centralized workflows for Univision, Raycom Media, and Gray.