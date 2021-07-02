Gravity Media Buys More Canon Lenses

LONDON—As live sports production returns to pre-pandemic levels and demand increases for equipment in the global rental market for live sports, Gravity Media has announced that it is expanding its inventory of top Canon lenses in preparation for what the company is calling an “global bumper season of live sporting events.”

Gravity Media is a large global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services.

The investment into the kit comes in direct response to increasing customer demand for a wide range of premium 4K lens products and allows Gravity Media to provide clients with more choices for production, the company said.

The order from Canon totals more than 70 new lenses and includes 25 units of both the 7.5-180mm 4K UHD servo zoom and focus and the 4.3-60mm 4K UHD wide angle servo lenses.

The order also includes a number of other Canon CJ servo and UJ box lenses, all of which will be available to clients this summer to deliver UHD programming to sporting audiences.

Ed Tischler, managing director of Gravity Media in EMEA noted that “with the games taking place in Tokyo, Euro 2020 and Copa América all running consecutively – as well as the return of a full calendar of regular annual sporting fixtures – 2021 is set to be an incredible year for live sport. We’re delighted to be able to provide our support to help clients deliver their programming using these new premium Canon lenses.”