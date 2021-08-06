Gravity Media Appoints ESPN Veteran to Focus on U.S. Expansion

LONDON—Gravity Media, a U.K.-based provider of broadcast production service has announced the appointment of Terry Brady as an advisor in the U.S., which the company says is a key market of growth.

Terry will be responsible for reviewing Gravity Media’s standards and processes, ensuring that the company optimizes its customer service. Terry will also be reviewing and driving the implementation and ongoing success of Gravity Media’s overall internal operations.

Prior to joining Gravity Media, Terry was the Director of Remote Production Operations at ESPN. His broadcasting technical knowledge, communication and operations skills helped to advance ESPN to positions of increasing scope. He found solutions to solve internal problems and capitalized on opportunities for revenue growth.

Terry’s extensive experience includes positions at the likes of the Vail Valley Foundation where he managed the Corporate Sales and Event operations, which included international sporting events and performing arts venues. He was also responsible for negotiating corporate sponsorships to support VVF initiatives.

“Terry’s expertise and knowledge of the broadcasting sector is a really great win for Gravity Media as we continue to focus on growing the business within the USA, supporting clients with our industry-leading services,” said Pete Newton, Technical & Operations Director at Gravity Media.

Terry Brady added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Gravity Media at a really interesting point of its continued expansion and development. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to help develop and standardise the company processes and internal operations.”

Gravity Media was formed in 2019, bringing together Gearhouse Broadcast, HyperActive Broadcast, Input Media and Chief Entertainment under one brand.