Grass Valley unveils latest version of Edius HD editing software

Grass Valley has introduced Edius 6 — updated editing software with expanded capabilities to help broadcasters streamline their workflows with increased speed, wider format support and improved system efficiency.

Edius 6 gives users the ability to work with any video standard up to 1080p 50/60 or 4K digital cinema resolution. Also, all major codecs are supported natively, with no transcoding required even when different compression formats are mixed on the timeline. Users are able to preview effects in real time.

The edit software includes the ability to edit video content captured with digital SLR cameras such as the Canon EOS. The recently introduced Canon XF (MPEG-2 4:2:2) format is also supported.

With Edius 6, users have the ability to utilize proxy clips from baseband-ingested video footage acquired via SDI. Editors can mix and match any camcorder proxy with any Edius proxy at any time during the edit, which gives the user a flexible and unique way of working with proxy files and high-resolution pictures.

Edius 6 includes a proprietary AVCHD editing engine enabling real-time, multistream editing of AVCHD compressed video without the need for any additional hardware. Full-screen, VGA preview, including multicam selection, is also provided.

Edius 6 also extends its editing functionality toward post-production applications. Multicam editing is now expanded to 16 ISO camera streams, with a choice of several multiviewer screen layouts. It also boasts video masking, and combined with the new track matte keyer, can enable easy key and fill operation on the timeline.