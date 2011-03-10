Grass Valley to spotlight new features for Kayenne, Kayak production switchers

At the 2011 NAB Show, Grass Valley will introduce the latest software versions for its line of Kayenne video production center (v3.0) and Kayak (v7.0.4) HD switchers.

Both new software versions streamline production workflows, making crews more productive by giving the technical director more control over camera settings, macro editing and signal routing.

The new functionality in Kayenne v3.0 and Kayak v7.0.4 provides control over multiple cameras directly from the switcher control panel via an Ethernet interface. This includes tally for each camera with controls that include auto iris, auto black level, filter wheel position and color bars.

Scene files from multiple cameras also can be recalled from the switcher quickly and simultaneously. This includes complex setups, such as camera shading, which are created and stored by video engineers on location or in the studio.

