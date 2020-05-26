Grass Valley Technology Alliance Adds New Members

MONTREAL—Grass Valley’s certification program, the Grass Valley Technology Alliance, has added five new member companies to its ranks: EcoDigital, Haivision, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) and Vitec Group’s Vinten and Autoscript.

The GV Technology Alliance launched in April 2019 and has the goal of delivering benefits to customers, such as improved purchasing confidence and access to a wide range of systems that are interoperable with GV platforms and workflow components, according to the company.

The EcoDigital product that is now compatible with GV technology is the DIVA content storage management system and DIVA Software Suite. Haivision is adding its streaming solutions to GV’s live production gear. MRMC’s contributions focus on end-to-end solutions for the sports and broadcast industry. Vinten is offering its HD-VRC control system for robotic cameras to integrate with GV’s Ignite Automation Production Control platform, while Autoscript has teleprompting gear.

“As broadcast media companies strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, we give our customers access to trusted solutions that are tested and configured to meet the demands of mission-critical production environments,” said Tim Shoulders, president of Grass Valley.

These five companies join previous GV Technology Alliance members ChyronHego, Frankly Media, Net Insight, RT Software and Telemetrics.