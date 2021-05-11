Grass Valley Supplies LiveTouch Replay System to Studio Berlin

MONTREAL—Grass Valley’s LiveTouch replay and highlights system has been added to Studio Berlin’s live production workflow as part of a recent upgrade. Studio Berlin’s upscaled replay and highlights capability comes via 48 UHD HDR sQ server channels and 15 new LiveTouch panels, all of which will support its live events, sports and autoracing productions.

The LiveTouch system delivers multi-angle capabilities and opens up collaborative workflows via virtual shared storage. With LiveTouch, editors can edit files while they are still being created and without the need for file transfers.

Studio Berlin’s setup of LiveTouch will be designed so it can be used as a single large replay system or as separate units across Studio Berlin’s OB trucks.

With LiveTouch, Studio Berlin will be able to deliver slow-motion and instant replays quickly, supporting clip creation, editing metadata entry and playback from a single interface, per Grass Valley.