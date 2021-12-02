Grass Valley Signs $31M, Five-Year Deal With Broadcast Solutions Group

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and Broadcast Solutions Group have inked a $31 million deal that will see the systems integrator investing the sum over five years as it advances its strategic vision to develop mission-critical premium live content solutions for global media companies.

Broadcast Solutions Group’s Nordic Team will establish a new competence center in Helsinki, Finland, based on Grass Valley’s Agile Media Procession Platform (AMPP). It will also build scalable, state-of-the-art live production solutions, Grass Valley said.

“Our customers are at the forefront of the best-loved premium live content, and rely on partnerships that ensure they have the best workflows available. The enterprise agreement strengthens our partnership with Grass Valley and supports our ambition to be the leader in the media systems integration and services market in the Nordics,” said Broadcast Solutions Nordic managing director Antti Laurila. “Both our companies are trusted brands, and together we are able to help customers as they navigate a transitional period in the media and entertainment sector by bridging legacy and future technologies.”

The companies also are collaborating on the Grass Valley edition of IP OB vans, which are known as Streamline. The vehicles can support a 12 to 24 camera setup and will be ready in 2022. The Broadcast Solutions Group’s Streamline series transforms manufacturing OB vehicles from a complex endeavor dependent on intensive planning to something more akin to an off-the-shelf product, Grass Valley said.

“Our worldwide customer base will benefit greatly, both technically and economically, from the new Grass Valley IP Streamline OB vans,” said Stefan Breder, Broadcast Solutions Group CEO. “Utilizing the expertise and knowledge in live content production, IP based technologies and modern workflows from both companies, customers can be sure that they can rely on an OB van that fulfils and exceeds their requirements and needs.”

Over the past eight years, the two companies have worked closely together on several projects, including equipping Studio Berlin’s U9 and U10 trucks used to capture content for The Voice of Germany, first and second League Bundesliga matches for SportCast and political talk shows.