Grass Valley Powers Kazakhstan Sports Facility

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.: Grass Valley recently completed the turnkey installation of a multi-million dollar HD studio and live sports production system at a sports stadium in Kazakhstan.



Located in the former capital city of Almaty, the Baluan Sholak Sport Palace is now the home to a new state-of-the-art live production system including LDK 4000 Elite cameras, LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo cameras, K2 Summit production clients with variable speed K2 Dyno replay controllers and a K2 Dyno production assistant management workstation, Edius nonlinear editing workstation, Concerto Series router and numerous and GeckoFlex modular products



Gear from other companies includes Pixel Power graphics, Apantac multiviewers and a Yamaha audio mixer. Almaty-based systems integrator Skymax Technologies provided assistance designing the system.



“The stadium, owned by the city of Almaty, hosts events on international level from ice hockey to football and boxing, as well as big concerts,” said Erik Shortanbayev, CEO of Skymax Technologies, in a press release. “The city saw an opportunity to now better serve all the users of the stadium by providing all of the modern facilities they would need to produce their own television coverage, reducing costs and increasing turnaround.



