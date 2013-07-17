Grass Valley Moves Icelandic TV Services to HD

SAN FRANCISCO— Grass Valley has supplied Iceland’s 365 Media with a range of solutions including LDX cameras, servers and a replay system, for installation in its new HD OB van. The solutions will enable 365 Media to deliver live event programming from remote locations to its viewers. Grass Valley’s local partner Exton will provide full installation support on the ground in Iceland.



This latest deployment follows 365 Media’s recent upgrade of its Grass Valley Aurora system to the GV Stratus nonlinear application environment for live production (due to be finalized summer 2013) and its deployment of K2 Edge in 2012, Grass Valley’s advanced playout system.



LDX Flex is the entry-level offering in the LDX Series of upgradeable cameras. The LDX Series offers varying levels or operational flexibility through the simple GV-eLicense program which allows users to elevate a camera’s capabilities perpetually or just for seven days depending on requirements. The XCU WorldCam eXchangeable Camera Control Unit brings unique flexibility to mobile production truck operators and studios. It is designed so that it can be transferred from truck to truck without losing connectivity.



K2 media servers are purpose-built devices that deliver 24/7/365 file-based infrastructure and high-performance file operations that run simultaneously. K2 Dyno is a dynamic replay controller with a highly-intuitive touchscreen interface. It integrates with third-party applications for efficient overall replay management.

