Grass Valley helps broadcasters distribute content with new SD/HD playout servers

Grass Valley has introduced new additions to its K2 Summit video server line that support play-to-air and other content-distribution applications. The new K2 Summit Transmission Client products offer new improvements in bandwidth efficiency on the storage side that allow for added scalability.

The new K2 Summit Transmission Client products also enable existing K2 Media Server customers to take advantage of new pricing by choosing among five new models: two shared-storage clients that connect to a K2 storage area network (SAN) via iSCSI and three integrated storage server units.

New features found on the K2 Summit Transmission Clients include up to four SD/HD-configurable channels; MPEG-2 encoding up to 50 Mb/s; up to 16TB of internal storage; agile playback of DV and MPEG-2 formats; up/down/cross conversion; built-in file interchange using GXF, MXF, QuickTime and AVI formats; and up to 16 tracks of audio I/O per video channel.

A variety of Grass Valley applications and third-party automation and asset management solutions can be used in tandem with the new K2 server products.