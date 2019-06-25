Grass Valley, CenturyLink Establish Remote Camera Link from Florida to Oklahoma

MONTREAL—A recent test on remote links by Grass Valley and CenturyLink has highlighted the possibilities of remote production when using IP technology. Using CenturyLink’s 100 Gbps high-speed Vyvx network and GV’s DirectIP feature, uncompressed multicamera signals were able to be delivered from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to a base station in Tulsa, Okla, showcasing how remote IP productions could be used to replace large, on-site production crews.

The test featured three GV LDX 86N cameras running at 10 Gbps each. With the DirectIP configuration, uncompressed signals were transmitted via the Vyvx network to base stations and operational control panels located at the provider’s point of presence in Tulsa.

“With Grass Valley's DirectIP, we have demonstrated how our Vyvx network can enable broadcasters in the U.S. and select global locations to achieve advantages of remote production to produce large scale live events,” said Bill Woutnaka, vice president of CenturyLink.

Grass Valley and CenturyLink are expected to conduct additional trials in the coming months.