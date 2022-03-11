Grass Valley AMPP Powers Production, Playout Of Stan Sport Live UHD, On-Demand Content

MONTREAL—Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has chosen Grass Valley’s GV Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP) to enable cloud-based production and playout for an Australian sports streaming service.

GV AMPP is powering Stan Sport, a UHD premium live and on-demand, add-on sports package, which includes UEFA Champions League. TBS’s adoption of GV AMPP is the cloud-native platform’s first live sports application in the Asia-Pacific region, although the platform is used by other media organizations in the region, Grass Valley said.

“We wanted a truly cloud-first solution to deliver the flexibility that is absolutely essential to meet Stan’s requirements,” said TBS CTO Carl Petch.

“We recognized the potential of AMPP when it launched in 2020, and we’ve seen several other successful global deployments of the technology. We’re thrilled to be named a managed service provider for AMPP and to have our first live customer streaming in UHD. We are excited about our partnership with Grass Valley and what we can achieve together using the public cloud environment, our networks and their software.”

Stan can manage 32 simultaneous live channels at peak times to bring every Europa League game to Australian fans with GV AMPP. For the first time, key Champions League matches are being presented live in UHD. No physical infrastructure is required, it said.

TBS provisions each channel for the duration of the game, while Stan Sport operators manage each channel from a customized interface using a standard web browser from anywhere with a public internet connection, the company said.

“Getting premium live sports content to our subscribers in the most efficient and reliable way, without sacrificing quality, is a key focus for our business. It is vital that we have access to state-of-the-art technology that enables us to do that,” said Stan CTO John Hogan. “Our experience with AMPP and TBS is that they are delivering a streamlined, reliable and robust solution that meets all of our operational requirements. The Stan Sport team is very pleased with the quality and consistency of the platform. It has enabled us to deliver the premium, edge-of-your-seat content for which we are known.”

The deployment also enables TBS to create new revenue stream opportunities by allowing Stan and other media companies to innovate and deliver new customer experiences, it said.