Grass Valley Adds 3D Support for Edius, Storm 3G

Grass Valley unveiled a new 3D toolset for its Edius multiformat, nonlinear editing software and has added 3D support for editing peripherals that provides users with a complete stereoscopic 3D post-production workflow. The Storm 3G and Storm 3G Elite editing platforms are both supported via the Edius timeline with stereoscopic 3D I/O through a single 3G SDI source and/or dual 3G SDI signals.



The new 3D support includes: native support for 3D video clips captured with the most popular 3D cameras, easy clip pairing for synching left eye/right eye clips; 2D-to-3D conversion capability; and a array of tools right on the editing timeline that make 3D adjustments fast and easy including automatic convergence adjustment. Functions available in 2D are also supported in 3D, such as real-time color correction, keyer, transitions and multicam editing.



Included in the new 3D preview version are tools for importing, organizing, and adjusting 3D clips in the most efficient way. And it’s all done on the same EDIUS multiformat timeline that 2D projects employ, making the process as easy to complete in 3D as it is in 2D.



Grass Valley has also included tight integration with its K2 media servers, whereby its K2 ChannelFlex technology (a software application within Grass Valley’s AppCenter Elite software suite) enables all K2 Summit and K2 Solo servers to be expanded from handling four SD/HD video streams to up to eight streams in specific applications such as super slo-mo, multi-camera recording, and 3D production.



A 30-day preview version of the new 3D software tools will be made available early in December 2011, on the Grass Valley website at grassvalley.com.



