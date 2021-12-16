Graphics Platform Developer Flowics Joins Grass Valley Media Universe Alliance

NEW YORK—Remote and in-studio live graphics and interactive content platform developer Flowics has become a member of the Grass Valley Media Universe (GVMU) Alliance, Grass Valley announced today.

As a GVMU Alliance member, the company’s Flowics Graphics platform will connect with Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP) and becomes an integrated part of a cloud-enhanced architecture.

The GV Media Universe brings solutions together with existing workflows and equipment to create and distribute premium live content while reducing complexity and cost for those who adopt GVMU into their work environment, Grass Valley said.

The underlying technology is designed with cloud-based live production needs in mind. It is frame-accurate, responsive and compatible with connected control surfaces and applications that take full advantage of what the cloud offers, the company said.

The addition of Flowics to the GVMU Alliance offers media companies a transparent roadmap by which to add broadcast-quality HTML5 cloud-based graphics to their live productions, Grass Valley said.

Developed to integrate into any production workflow, Flowics Graphics enables the creation of graphic overlays for all kinds of productions and verticals, including live sports, esports, news, government and corporate events. The solution provides creative building blocks, data connectors and options for customization and animation. It can be integrated with AMPP-supported production switching, master control and other production tools, paving the way to quick and seamless live production, Grass Valley said.

With confirmation of Flowics Graphics compliance with GV AMPP, the two companies will work together under the alliance to make sure the graphics solution integrates seamlessly the GV Media Universe.

"Graphics have been widely pinpointed as a target for accelerated adoption of the cloud across broadcast, and conversations with our own customer base indicate a growing reliance on cloud-based workflows," said Flowics CEO and founder Gabriel Baños. "Thanks to the integration of these two solutions, broadcasters and other content creators will be able to experience the benefits of an end-to-end, fully cloud-based workflow for graphics overlay production."