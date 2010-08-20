Granite Broadcasting revamps websites, extends deal with Broadcast Interactive Media

Granite Broadcasting has revamped the majority of its stations’ websites, offering multiple new features and incorporating links to social media.

The local station websites now include a dynamic preview pane, 16:9 video and several new modules, including most popular and top video. Broadcast Interactive Media, which powers the broadcaster’s websites, has signed a multiyear contract extension with Granite Broadcasting to continue providing technology, content and revenue generation for the websites of Granite TV stations.

Stations covered under the agreement include WBNG in Binghamton, NY; WKBW in Buffalo, NY; MyTV20 in Detroit; Northland’s NewsCenter in Duluth, MN; Indiana’s NewsCenter in Fort Wayne; KSEE in Fresno, CA; Central Illinois’ NewsCenter in Peoria, IL; and KOFY in San Francisco.

In a press statement announcing the deal, Granite CEP Peter Markham said the partnership with BIM will help Granite stations elevate their digital platforms. “Now our management can efficiently work to better coordinate with the news and Web staff, providing flexibility plus a standard workflow for employees,” he said.