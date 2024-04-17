Graham Media Selects Bitmovin Playback

DENVER—Video streaming infrastructure providers Bitmovin has announced that the Graham Media Group has selected Bitmovin Playback to enhance its viewer experience.

Since deploying Bitmovin Player, Graham Media Group said it had doubled its online viewer engagement time. The solution is being used in Graham’s Houston, Detroit, Orlando, San Antonio, Jacksonville, and Roanoke markets.

The Bitmovin Player ensures video playback across a wide range of devices. Bitmovin Analytics provides real-time monitoring, optimizes playback performance, and enables data-driven decisions to improve content and advertising strategies.

Graham Media, which operates seven local TV stations and digital hubs, chose the solution, which includes the Bitmovin Player and Bitmovin Analytics, to free its developers from the time-consuming task of maintaining playback quality. This allows them to focus on innovative user experience features to boost engagement and deliver local journalism to their communities.

Kenny Elshoff, senior web engineer at Graham Media Group, explained that “The speed to get the player into our codebase and extensibility of the SDKs made this the best player for us for now and the future.”

Graham Media Group also deployed Bitmovin Analytics alongside the Bitmovin Player for real-time monitoring and to help optimize playback health.

Before Bitmovin, Graham Media Group did not have integrated playback analytics, so the team didn’t have detailed insights into the quality of streams. Bitmovin Analytics ensures each stream's reliability by analyzing real-time user session data and sharing it with the player. Bitmovin Analytics reports any playback issues so they can be fixed before they impact the viewer, the company said.

“Bitmovin is a well-known player in the video streaming industry and our top choice for a technical partner as we seek to expand our audience reach by offering game-changing viewing experiences powered by high-quality streams that drive viewing engagement,” said Michael Newman, director of transformation at Graham Media Group, “We can't wait to see the positive impact that Bitmovin's solutions will continue to have on our operational efficiency and viewer satisfaction as we continue on our quest to deliver content that informs and celebrates local communities.”

“Graham Media Group is a trusted local voice, and we are deeply honored that Bitmovin’s solutions will help deliver content that helps nurture community spirit,” added Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin “The combined power of the Bitmovin Player and Bitmovin Analytics meets Graham Media Group’s need for flawless playback for its millions of viewers with real-time analytics that resolves any playback issues and always optimizes for the best streaming experience.