Gracenote Launches Global OTT Guide Offerings in Europe

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Nielsen-owned company Gracenote is bringing its Electronic Program Guides for OTT to Europe in its latest expansion, the company announced on Thursday.

With recent reports detailing that 45% of U.S. viewers in 2019 subscribed to three or more streaming services, Gracenote looks to offer assistance to on-demand video streaming services, Smart TV makers and cable and satellite operators with delivering next-gen content navigation, search and discovery capabilities.

“While much of the focus in the ‘Streaming Wars’ conversation has been on the largest catalogs and original content, the winners will also understand how to successfully integrate with a diverse set of video platforms,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote.

To help meet these goals, Gracenote provides interested parties with the following services:

Unique Gracenote IDs, which provide connectivity between related content assets to power universal search capabilities across different services;

Deep descriptive metadata to enable intuitive content navigation and recommendations based on advanced video descriptors like mood, theme, setting and character attributes;

Custom content imagery to populate OTT guide interfaces and carousels with images for visual navigation; and

Streaming service feeds that provide deep linking, audio/video quality, content availability and a critical data structure required to integrate a streaming service into mobile, set-top boxes and Smart TVs.

With its expansion into Europe, Gracenote offers coverage of more than 200 catalogs in 13 markets across North America, Europe, Latin America and APAC.