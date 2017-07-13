GoPro Picks Warriors, USA Today, More as Initial Pilot Partners

SAN MATEO, CALIF.—The Golden State Warriors just keep on winning. The new NBA champions were among the initial pilot partners that GoPro has selected to produce content using the new Fusion 5.2K spherical camera. The team took advantage by using the camera to help capture its championship parade.

Fusion

GoPro began taking applications in April for the pilot program that would see partners receive Fusion cameras so they could demonstrate the creative potential. GoPro says that it received more than 20,000 applicants. In addition to the Warriors, initial partners include USA Today Network, Fox Sports, AccuWeather, Digital Domain, Getty Images, Legend 3D, Rapid VR, RYOT and travel vlogger Louis Cole.

“We are excited to get Fusion into the hands of creative professionals, both to see the content they create and also to receive feedback that helps us refine the overall user experience for when we launch Fusion to a broader audience later this year,” said Nicholas Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro.

GoPro is keeping the application process for the Fusion Pilot Program open, with the expectation that more pilot partners will be added later this summer.

Fusion is expected to see a limited commercial release by the end of 2017.

See what the Golden State Warriors have already done with the Fusion camera below.