Google Joins Streaming Video Alliance

NEW YORK—Google has joined the Streaming Video Alliance, which this week held a face-to-face meeting with other alliance members in Manhattan.

"A lot has happened in the four years since the alliance was founded. New industry technologies have been introduced and adopted, new alliance members have joined our ranks, such as AWS and Google, and the consumer demand for and consumption of streaming video continues to soar," said Jason Thibeault, executive director of the alliance.

The meeting, held May 10 at principal member Viacom’s headquarters in Times Square, included a keynote from Viacom Senior Director of Technology Convergence and Director of Emerging Streaming Technology Alec Hendry.

Other highlights included an HEVC licensing symposium, a member-led session on conquering the challenge of massive-scaled live synchronized events and a welcome to new alliance members Google and Videastream.