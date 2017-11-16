Amazon Web Services Joins Streaming Video Alliance

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services is the latest company to join the Streaming Video Alliance.

The announcement coincides with the third birthday of the Alliance, an industry forum composed of leading companies from the online video ecosystem.

Other members of the Alliance include Cisco Systems, Dolby, IBM, Limelight Networks, Sky and Viacom.

"The new dynamics of OTT are radically disrupting the media landscape across the globe, and we need to remember that the OTT market and online video are still very young when compared with television. The industry collaboration and unification that the Alliance provides its members is key to solving some of the industry's biggest obstacles in the proliferation of OTT TV viewing," said Jason Thibeault, executive =director of the Streaming Video Alliance.

"From the very beginning of the Alliance, OTT companies have been part of the conversation, and we're excited to continue expanding the OTT expertise and participation inside of the Alliance."

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.