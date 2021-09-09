Google Cloud Joins SRT Alliance

MONTREAL—Google Cloud has joined the SRT Alliance, boosting the number of alliance members supporting the adoption of Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) open-source video streaming protocol to more than 500, the alliance has announced.

SRT support in Google Cloud helps media companies better contribute secure, reliable video streams to Google native cloud services for collaboration, production and distribution worldwide, it said.

"Google Cloud is committed to helping media organizations around the world transform their audience experiences," said Anil Jain, managing director of media and entertainment industry solutions at Google Cloud. "We are delivering on that commitment by innovating alongside partners like Haivision and the SRT Alliance and helping drive the adoption of new technologies, such as the SRT protocol [which] supports our continuously expanding portfolio of solutions for the media and entertainment industry."

Haivision originally developed SRT, which enables delivery of high-quality, secure, low-latency video across the public internet. Four years ago, the company made the SRT protocol and supporting technology stack open source and formed the alliance.

“Google Cloud joining the SRT Alliance and supporting SRT is an important milestone in our open-source initiative, now with every major cloud platform endorsing the standard,” said Mirko Wicha, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Haivision.

“Haivision’s team of SRT developers collaborates with engineers from the most progressive organizations, both within the open-source community and within standards organizations, to better the technology stack and expand its application areas. Together, with Google Cloud, we’re thrilled to advance our commitment to helping overcome the challenges of mission-critical, low latency video streaming,” said Wicha.