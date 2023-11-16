Google Cloud Introduces Generative AI-Powered Recommendation Tool For M&E Companies

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Google Cloud has unveiled Vertex AI Search capabilities built specifically for media and entertainment companies to empower their customers with more personalized media recommendations.

Vertex AI Search is Google Cloud’s first generally available generative AI-powered recommendation tool. It is designed to keep audiences more engaged by delivering personalized content recommendations that address viewers’ individual interests, Google Cloud said.

A recent Harris Poll study commissioned by Google Cloud found 79% of respondents reported having kept a subscription after discovering new content. By providing more personalized content recommendations, media and entertainment companies can increase time spent on their platforms, which can lead to higher revenue and retention, it said.

"Vertex AI Search is becoming an essential tool for media and entertainment companies, helping them improve and deepen audience engagement," said Anil Jain, managing director, Strategic Consumer Industries at Google Cloud. "The new capabilities launched today will provide personalized recommendations for content using gen AI, which can help media companies better engage, grow and retain their audiences."

The new Vertex AI Search capabilities build upon Google's development of video streaming platforms like YouTube and news aggregator services Google News, as well as personalized product recommendations for e-commerce, it said.

Vertex AI Search considers user behavior, such as the articles a person reads and videos views, to identify patterns. This translates to recommendations that predict content the user is more likely to engage with. The tool works in real-time to adapt recommendations quickly to new viewers. It also takes into consideration different moods and intentions of a user during any given session, it said.

It also compares the content of different articles, videos and other pieces of content to identify similarities, allowing it to generate recommendations for content similar to what the user has already viewed, it said.

Vertex AI Search is fully managed and can be integrated into consumer touchpoints, including web, TV, mobile and newsletters, using an easy-to-use API. This can allow media and entertainment companies to focus their engineering teams on new, differentiated opportunities while still providing cutting-edge personalized recommendations, it said.